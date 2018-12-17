Why Christina El Moussa’s Fans Think She and Ant Anstead Took a Big Step in Their Romance

Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend Ant Anstead are causing fans to speculate a bit about their relationship—in a good way.

On Sunday, Anstead posted a photo of the couple spending a romantic evening at Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, California and enjoying what looked to be like a very indulgent dessert. "Celebrating something special tonight with some steak and wine," the British TV host captioned the picture. "....aaaaannndddd.... this epic cinnamon/caramel/ice cream/cholesterol on a plate desert [sic]."

It's unclear exactly what the "something special" is that they're celebrating. Perhaps the finishing touches were added to her new show Christina on the Coast. Or, it could be something else entirely. Whatever it is, neither Anstead nor El Moussa is spilling the details just yet.

The designer and Anstead have been together for a little over a year. E! News confirmed they were an item on Jan. 2, but they celebrated their six month anniversary in April. Anstead documented the big day with a loving tribute to his girlfriend.