Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Was ''5 Minutes'' From Dying Over Allergic Reaction

Bethenny Frankelis grateful to be alive after almost "dying" from an allergic reaction.

The reality star detailed the life-threatening incident on Twitter on Monday. According to Bethenny's tweet, she has a "rare fish allergy" and accidentally had soup with fish in it on Sunday. Immediately after ingesting the soup she began to feel itchy and went "unconscious for 15 mins." Bethenny said she was taken to the "ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40."

During the past two days, she claims she couldn't talk or see, leading her to believe she "had a stroke & [was] dying."

Doctors later informed her that if she had arrived at the hospital "5 mins later I'd be dead."

She added, "911 & EPI saved me."

After this frightening experience, Bethenny learned a very valuable life lesson: "I'll never not carry an #epipen."