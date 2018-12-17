Miley Cyrus Reveals X-Rated Fact About Liam Hemsworth's Anatomy in Cheeky Instagram Post

Spilling all the deets about her boyfriend's...goods? Well, she's just being Miley!

Miley Cyrus revealed some information about her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth that isn't exactly rated PG. On Sunday night, the popular Instagram profile SourPsycho, who uploads mostly memes and other funny screenshots, posted a meme that said:

"No man has all five:

-good dick game

-empathy

-a height above 5'9

-no hoes

-common sense"

Well, it turns out Cyrus begged to differ. A screenshot captured by CommentsByCelebs showed her comment, which said, "Mine does! Don't give up!" TMI? Nonetheless, thanks for the words of encouragement!

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart weighed in, too, and commented, "I found one!" and added the "raising hand" emoji.