Pete Davidson Avoided Ariana Grande at SNL After Alarming Instagram Message

Ariana Grande may be there for Pete Davidson, but he's not interested in hearing her out.

The famous exes, who broke off their engagement in mid-October, could have come face to face Saturday night at SNL, but the comedian "didn't want to talk to her," a source told E! News.

Earlier on Saturday, Davidson posted a statement on Instagram that alarmed many. "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore," the 25-year-old New York native wrote, shortly before deleting his social media account. "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

The post did not go unnoticed, particularly by Grande, who wrote back in a since-deleted tweet, "I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but I'm here too."