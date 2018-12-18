Here's the thing about holiday season fashion: It's anything but low key.

But you're so busy flitting from soiree to soiree, you're hardly mad about it. The more festive, the better—at least time of year, that is. So how do you keep your party look fresh? Our solution is with a variety of metallic must-haves you can sport with virtually any outfit.

From chic leather satchels, to strappy heels, rad pants and NYE dresses—here are our current favorites.