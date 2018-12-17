Samantha Markle Shades Meghan Markle and Fiercely Defends Their Father

The Markle family drama continues.

After Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, accused the Duchess of Sussex of ghosting him on Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, the royal's half-sister, Samantha Markle, took to Twitter to defend her dad and call out her sibling.

It all started when The Times of London tweeted a quote from Thomas' interview in which he claimed he loved his daughter and wanted to hear from her. A follower then replied, "Loves her so much he keeps getting his paydays with the media!" However, Samantha quickly shot the accuser down.

"He wasn't paid more on if you read or listen to the interview," she clapped back. Piers Morgan also tweeted that Thomas "received no payment" for the interview.

Similarly, she fired back after another follower expressed empathy for Thomas but claimed he should reach out privately versus through a public plea.

"He did reach out privately to exhaust," Samantha, also known as Samantha Grant, replied, "but this woman thinks it's cool to ghost an entire family, best friend of 30 years, ex-husband who treated her very well, and trade everyone out for the Royals and Clooneys."