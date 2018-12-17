Brooklyn Beckham Packs on the PDA With New Model Girlfriend

Brooklyn Beckham has a new model in his life.

Brooklyn, 19, made his blossoming romance with model Hana Cross, 21, Instagram official on Monday with the cutest photo. He and the 21-year-old flash peace signs at the camera while standing atop a mountain with the sunset fading into the background. Hana shared a similar photo of their romantic date to her Instagram, but in her photo they are embracing in a tight hug.

Fans believe the pair started dating as recently as October, since some eagle-eyed people caught a glimpse of Brooklyn's eagle tattoo on his hand in one of Hana's Instagram photos around that time.

Although, it looks like they may have started seeing each other much earlier than that, since only days later she met his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. The young A-listers went on a double date with David and Victoria to the Haig Club's whiskey party in London in early November.