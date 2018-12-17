Looks for Less: Celeb-Inspired New Year’s Eve Trends

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 4:00 PM

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

No matter what your New Year's plans are, your outfit is key.

Maybe you and your new boo are jetting off for a romantic getaway, or maybe your bestie is throwing a super low-key apartment party.

Regardless of where you'll be, you'll want to wear something that says 2019, I see you. After all, this is the outfit you'll be ending 2018 in and beginning the new year in, so it makes sense that it should feel a little extra. And what better way to bring it than with celeb-inspired trends? Glitzy knee-high boots? Yes please. Same goes for glittery dresses, metallic platforms and festive fringe clutches. To shop these and other celeb looks for less, keep scrolling!

Red Suit

BUY IT:  ZARA BLAZER WITHOUT LAPELS DETAILS, $70 at Zara; ZARA RUFFLED WAIST PANTS DETAILS, $50 at Zara

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Rhinestone Knee-High Boots

BUY IT: STEVE MADDEN CRUSHING RHINESTONES, $300 at Steve Madden

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Black Blazer Dress

BUY IT: by the way.SELENE BLAZER DRESS, $96 at Revolve

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Foil Mini Dress

BUY IT: SOMETHING NAVY Foil Minidress, $119 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Black Maxi Dress

BUY IT: LULUS INFINITE GLORY BLACK MAXI DRESS, $84 at Lulus

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Metallic Platform Sandal

BUY IT: CHINESE LAUNDRY Theresa Platform Sandal, $70 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Satin Slip Dress

BUY IT: Topshop Plain Satin Slip Dress, $68 at Topshop

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Sequin Bandeau Top

BUY IT: Miss Selfridge Sequin Bandeau Top in Silver, $29 at Asos

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Embellished Block Heeled Sandals

BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN Harlequin Embellished Block Heeled Sandals, $79

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Beaded Fringe Grab Handle Clutch Bag

BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN Beaded Fringe Grab Handle Clutch Bag, $45

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Metallic Pointy Toe Pump

BUY IT: SAM EDELMAN Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $72 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Sequin Leggings

BUY IT: Warehouse x Ashish Sequin Leggings in Red, $72 at Asos

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Sequin Plunge Midi Dress

BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN Embellished Sequin Plunge Midi Dress with Tulle Pephem, $95 at Asos

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Drape Side Wrap Top in Satin

BUY IT: ASOS EDITION Drape Side Wrap Top in Satin, $103 at Asos

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Red Satin Dress

BUY IT: L'Academie THE CADET DRESS, $100 at Revolve

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Velvet Cowl Midi Slip Dress

BUY IT: Topshop Velvet Cowl Midi Slip Dress, $48 at Topshop

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Hot Pink Bodycon Dress

BUY IT: by the way MANDI CROSSBACK MIDI DRESS, $62 at Revolve

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Strapless Maxi Dress

BUY IT: Lulus Own the Night Strapless Maxi Dress, $72 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Celeb NYE Looks for Less

Block Heel Glitter Sandal

BUY IT: JEWEL BADGLEY MISCHKA Cook Block Heel Glitter Sandal, $88 at Nordstrom

2019, we are so ready for you.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

