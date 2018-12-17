Armie Hammer Dishes on His Daughter's Role in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 12:36 PM
Armie Hammer's daughter was a flower girl in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding!
That's right, Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chamber's 4-year-old daughter, Harper Hammer, played a major role in the couple's recent festivities. While Hammer was unable to go to the wedding ceremonies in India, Chambers, who is close pals with Chopra, took a mother-daughter trip with Harper. In fact, the trip was even more special because the wedding weekend landed on Harper's 4th birthday.
"She loved it," Hammer told E! News at the premiere of his latest film, On the Basis of Sex, in New York City on Sunday. "She told everyone at her school…everyone was like, 'What are you doing for your birthday?' She's like, 'I'm going to India.' And everyone's like, 'Yeah, OK. What are you really doing?' But, she went to India. So, yeah, they had a great time."
"She was mostly excited about going to India because she thought it meant that she got to meet Aladdin," Hammer shared. "She didn't quite understand that Aladdin's not a real character. But when she got there she felt like she was in the palace anyway."
During their trip, Chambers shared a sweet photo with Harper on her birthday.
"Hands up if you're four!" Chambers captioned the post. "Happiest Birthday to our incredibly spirited, confident, intelligent and caring Hopsey. We love and cherish the extraordinary person that you are."
Hammer also opened up about his new film during his chat with E! News. Talk a look at the interview above to see what he had to say about On the Basis of Sex!
On the Basis of Sex hits theaters on Christmas.
