Why Meghan Markle's Family Simply Can't Stop Taunting Her

Remember back when Samantha Markle apologized "for any of the past tension and confusion and misunderstandings and asinine things I've said" and then told pregnant sister Meghan Markle she was willing to "let it all go" for the sake of her and Prince Harry's unborn child?

That was fun while it lasted. All eight weeks of it.

Because despite vowing to DailyMailTV in a October to put her ego aside and "stop the sparring," Meghan's estranged half-sister was at it again this weekend, taking the duchess to task for a perceived slight that it's likely only she took offense to. This time it was the Christmas card she and Harry released, an image from their wedding which most observers viewed as a stunning black-and-white portrait of the newlyweds taking in the fireworks display during their May wedding reception at Frogmore House.

Samantha, of course, saw a snub. "Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned," she tweeted Dec. 14. "Is this towards the world or just the Ragland and Markle family? It's a bit sad. Face the Christmas spirit."