Inside Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Emotional Engagement Party

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's engagement party was "so full of love."

The Vanderpump Rules star and her producer beau celebrated their engagement with their friends and family over the weekend. The couple took to Instagram to share sweet messages about the party, during which they both gave speeches.

"I told him last night, if we get caught up in the celebrating with our beautiful friends and family, just glance at me from across the room, and we will remember it's just you and me," Lala captioned an Instagram photo of her and Randall at the bash. "Last night so full of love. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us. You are so adored."