Dax Shepard Reveals He Was Fired From Will & Grace

Dax Shepard isn't afraid to talk about his failures.

In today's Armchair Expert episode, the actor spoke to Sean Hayes at length about Will & Grace­—and at the end of it, he shared a surprising piece of trivia: "I was fired from your show." The news wasn't a surprise to Hayes, of course. "I almost don't remember it," Hayes admitted. "Of course I remember it, but I almost blocked it out, because it was horrible that it happened."

News that Shepard would be guest-starring on the popular series was revealed in November 2017, but at the time, NBC did not provide additional details regarding his role. "I'm fine with it now. It was an interesting feeling to get fired. The only thing I cared about is that you and I were involved," the 43-year-old actor told Hayes. "Had it been any other thing with a bunch of strangers, I would have been like, 'Oh, whatever. I was at a table read for 45 minutes and then I got fired. Who gives a s--t?' The only [unfortunate] thing is there was no anonymity to it for me. I knew many of the people at that table read. I think maybe that was the only element that I was like, 'Well, that's kind of embarrassing. These are people that I know—and then, I got canned.'"

"I cannot believe they fired you," Hayes said. "I cannot believe they fired you."