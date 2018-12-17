Emma Stone Channels Her Silly Side for Paul McCartney's "Who Cares" Music Video

Is that you, Emma Stone?

The Oscar winner underwent quite a unique transformation in honor of Paul McCartney's newly released short musical film for his track, "Who Cares," on Apple Music.

"My hope is that if there are kids being bullied—and there are…Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it's not as bad… that it's the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through," McCartney said in a statement.

The fun and unique video certainly takes a humorous approach. Starring both the musical icon and Favourite star, the film depicts Stone as a patient seeking out a behavioral hypnotist meteorologist, played by McCartney.

After a bit of hypnosis, viewers are taken into a zany black and white world where a rainbow of color is on Stone's face.