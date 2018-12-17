EXCLUSIVE!

Alexa & Katie Returns For Season 2 With New Joy-Filled Trailer

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 8:30 AM

The two halves of the greatest sandwich in history are back! 

E! News has your exclusive first look at the season two trailer for Alexa & Katie, and things look pretty sunny for the girls this time around, especially with Alexa's (Paris Berelc) health "looking good." But as she says, "things don't always go as planned." 

Katie's (Isabel May) got a big opportunity she might not be able to take, Alexa's apparently having some time/people management issues, and there are cute boys everywhere, but the girls have got each other and that's all that really matters. 

Season one followed the two best friends as they dealt with both their freshman year of high school and Alexa's cancer treatments (along with the heads they both shaved in solidarity), ending with one magical, mask-covered school dance. Season two finds Alexa and Katie in their sophomore year. 

"With hair on their heads, Alexa and Katie tackle the challenges of high school and the lingering complications of Alexa's cancer with the comfort of knowing that together, they can get through anything," reads the Netflix description.

Tiffany Thiessen, Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, and Finn Carr also star. 

Alexa & Katie season two debuts Wednesday, December 26 on Netflix. 

