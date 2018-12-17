Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Have Hooked Up With the Same Person

Andy Cohen is spilling his own tea on Watch What Happens Live!

During Sunday night's episode, the host dished out some dirt with his two guests, famous friend Anderson Cooper and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey. With Bailey as host, he and Cooper played "One, Two, AC," in which they had to both answer the same question about each other and shout out the answer simultaneously.

The most headline-inciting answer came when Bailey asked, "What's the one thing people don't know about the two of you?"

"That we're eskimo brothers," Cohen replied without hesitation. Cooper, on the other hand, looked a bit flustered.

"I don't even know if that's true," he said.