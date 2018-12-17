The Flash Star Grant Gustin and LA Thoma Are Married

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 3:45 AM
Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are officially man and wife!
The Flash actor, 28, and the physical therapist, 30, tied the knot Saturday at Valentine DTLA, a sprawling 9,000-square-foot venue erected in the 1920s. The newlyweds themselves have yet to say anything about their big day via social media, and E! News has reached out to Gustin's rep for additional comment. As one might expect, their guest list featured plenty of actors from both the screen and the stage, including Melissa Benoist, RJ Brown, Max Chucker, Daveed Diggs, Adam Kaplan, Jared Loftin, Ben Ross, Leela Rothenberg, Taylor Trensch and Chris Wood. Model Renée Mittelstaedt and personal trainer Ryan Phillips were also in attendance.
Talent manager Robert Stein took a picture with the couple in a photo booth and shared it on Instagram. "What heartfelt joy is was to watch Grant and LA, surrounded by their family and friends, come together for a loving union. Wishing them both a lifetime of love and happiness," Stein wrote. "They are so blessed to have one another to spend the rest of their lives together." Brown, Kaplan, Rothenberg and other guests also shared their photo booth shots on Instagram.
Gustin proposed to Thoma in April 2017—and they shared the news afterward on Instagram, of course. A year ago, he also cleared up rumors they had secretly tied the knot in Malaysia. "It was incorrectly reported, without our permission, that LA and I had a private wedding while we were here, but that's not quite the truth," he said on Instagram. "While we did have a beautiful, symbolic Kadazan ceremony to honor LA's ancestors, we still won't tie the knot until next year."
The couple talked about that "tribal" ceremony five months ago when they appeared together on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. "My mom's a Kadazan, so it's almost like Native American of America, but she's from the island of Borneo," Thoma said at the time. "We wore the traditional outfits, [and] we had, like, a shaman and a medicine-man do all of the blessings."
Thoma told Anna Faris she already felt "spiritually married" to Gustin.
"We technically did, you know, a shaman did a ceremony in front of a group of people," her fiancé added. "Technically we are, like, pretty married. We just haven't signed a document yet."
And now, they have. Congratulations to the happy couple!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?