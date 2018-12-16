Offset Responds After Cardi B Rejects His Grand Gesture to Take Him Back

Offset is speaking out after a grand gesture to win his wife Cardi B back didn't exactly go as planned.

On Saturday night, the Migos rapper appeared onstage at Cardi's Rolling Loud Festival show in Los Angeles and surprised her with a massive cake and floral bouquet from Venus ET Fleur which read "Take Me Back Cardi." The whole look apparently set him back about $15,000.

Offset pleaded with the "Bartier Cardi" rapper and begged her to forgive him for his alleged infidelity. "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, bro, in person, in front of the world," he said. "I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that, I'm there."

Despite the chivalrous appeal, Cardi had the flowers removed from the stage before continuing with her show.