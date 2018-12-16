Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Reveals Advice She Got From Olivia Culpo for Miss Universe

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 2:32 PM
While preparing for the 2018 Miss Universe pageant, Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers consulted the perfect person: Olivia Culpo.
Culpo won the Miss USA pageant in 2012 who went on to become Miss Universe.
"I asked her, I said, 'Other than preparation, what's your biggest advice for me going into Miss Universe?'" Summers told E! News. "And she said, 'To just be so prepared that when you get to Miss Universe, you're not psyching yourself out and questioning it.'"
"I never expected to be sitting in this [interview] chair," Summers said. "But it would continue to be just awe-inspiring and life-changing if I were able to replace this rose piece with a crown at the end of it. So we'll see how it goes."
Culpo is the latest of eight Miss USA winners who have won the Miss Universe pageant since the '50s.
David Becker/Getty Images
The 2018 competition takes place in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. Summers, who is from Nebraska, said she's prepared for the Miss Universe pageant, which contains a question and answer portion, by trying to "stay up to date with the news."
She made the news herself last week, when a video of her appearing to mock Miss Vietnam's English language skills and also comment about Miss Cambodia went viral. She later apologized for her remarks.
The Miss Universe 2018 pageant will air live on FOX at 7 p.m. ET
