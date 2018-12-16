Stoney Westmoreland Arrested for Allegedly Enticing a Minor and Fired by Disney Channel

Actor Stoney Westmoreland, who played grandfather Henry "Ham" Mack on the popular Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City on Friday for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with a person he believed was 13 years old.

A Disney Channel spokesperson told E! News that Westmoreland, 48, has been fired from the show, which films in the Utah capital.

"Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today," the spokesperson said. "Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week."

Westmoreland's rep had no immediate comment on his termination or his arrest. The actor remains in custody, as of Sunday morning.