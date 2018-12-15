Cardi B Sends Mysterious Message After Offset Begs for Her Forgiveness

Did Cardi B just respond to Offset's emotional video that begged for her forgiveness?

On Saturday night, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper posted a note on her Instagram Story in Spanish that said, "Pensando en ti pensando en mi." That translates to "thinking of you thinking of me."

Offset has made it quite clear in the days after announcing their split that the Migos member was doing nothing but thinking of her. On Friday, Offset recorded a video of himself where he said his "one birthday wish" was to get his wife back.

"We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video on Friday.