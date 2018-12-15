Kim Kardashian Gets a "Beauty Battle" Makeover From James Charles and Mario Dedivanovic

Ready, set, beauty battle!

Kim Kardashian was the subject of YouTube beauty vlogger James Charles' latest "Beauty Battle," which typically sees two people applying makeup to one half of his face. This time, he and Kardashian's longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, worked on her. He revealed that the reality star was filming scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians afterwards, so he planned on doing "something simple."

Kardashian, who has her own line of KKW Beauty products, talked about her daughter North West's love of makeup and Charles' videos.

"She's obsessed," Kardashian told Charles. "She actually, when you sent me your palette, she tried to take it. I saw it up in her room and I was like, 'Oh, no, no, you are not taking this...'cause she's so hard with it, like she just like, destroys a palette. So I took it back. We fought over your palette."