Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Give Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell a Hilarious Christmas Gift

What a thoughtful gift! Well played, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

On Friday, Dax Shepardposted on Instagram a photo of him and the fellow actor, a longtime friend and colleague, holding up a Christmas gift the couple sent over to his and wife Kristen Bell's guest house, where he records his Armchair Expert podcast: A shower curtain bearing a photo of Kutcher and Kunis.

"What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family," Shepard wrote. "A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!"

Shepard has a recurring role on the recent third season of Netflix sitcom The Ranch, which stars Kutcher.

But the two actors go way back; Shepard starred on Kutcher's hit series Punk'd in the early '00s. Bell appeared on one episode as well, with Shepard, her then-boyfriend.