Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Give Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell a Hilarious Christmas Gift

Instagram / Dax Shepard
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 15, 2018 1:53 PM
Instagram / Dax Shepard
What a thoughtful gift! Well played, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
On Friday, Dax Shepardposted on Instagram a photo of him and the fellow actor, a longtime friend and colleague, holding up a Christmas gift the couple sent over to his and wife Kristen Bell's guest house, where he records his Armchair Expert podcast: A shower curtain bearing a photo of Kutcher and Kunis.
"What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family," Shepard wrote. "A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!"
Shepard has a recurring role on the recent third season of Netflix sitcom The Ranch, which stars Kutcher.
But the two actors go way back; Shepard starred on Kutcher's hit series Punk'd in the early '00s. Bell appeared on one episode as well, with Shepard, her then-boyfriend.
Shepard also directed Kutcher in his 2010 comedy movie Brother's Justice.
Kunis and Bell co-starred in the 2016 comedy film Bad Moms, its 2017 sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, and the 2008 movie Saving Sarah Marshall.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?