Kanye West Fires Back at Ariana Grande for Using His Feud With Drake for Publicity

UPDATE: Ariana Grande responded to Kanye West's remarks later on Saturday morning, tweeting, "With all due respect, I don't need to use anyone to promote anything. Period. I was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today."

Kanye West is less than impressed with Ariana Grande's attempt to intervene in his beef with Drake.

On Thursday, West blasted Drake on Twitter, alleging that the fellow rapper "threatened" him and was picking on "people with mental health issues." Drake has yet to respond directly to his comments but he did post on his Instagram Story, after West's rant, "crying laughing" emojis.

Grande weighed in on the rapper's feud on Twitter that day as well, writing, "Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u." Grande had released her new single "Imagine" less than two hours later, as scheduled, after promoting it continuously throughout the day.

Grande's comments prompted a fresh Twitter tirade from West, this time against her.

"I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me," West replied on Saturday at 4:38 a.m. PT.