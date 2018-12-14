Watch Offset Beg for Cardi B's Forgiveness in Emotional Apology Video

Offset is trying to right his wrongs.

The Migos rapper revealed his "one birthday wish" in a lengthy video posted to his Instagram on Friday evening. His hope, he expressed, is to win Cardi B back and move on from the cheating scandal that caused them to split earlier this month.

Addressing Cardi directly, Offset shared, "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy."

The rapper attempted to hold back tears as he confessed to his infidelity, adding, "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

He continued, "I'm trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you Cardi. I love you."