See the Miss Universe 2018 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

by Jess Cohen & McKenna Aiello | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 4:35 PM
The 2018 Miss Universe competition kicked off with the preliminary competition on Thursday!
This Sunday, Steve Harvey will take the stage in Bangkok, Thailand to host the Miss Universe pageant, where a new contestant will be chosen to take home the crown. But, before a new winner is announced, contestants take part in a series of preliminary events. On Thursday, contestants took part in both the swimwear and evening gown competitions. During the evening gown competition, contestants work the stage in their most elegant ensembles.
So, before you tune in to watch the show this Sunday, we're showing photos of all the contestants in their evening gowns!
Take a look at the gallery above to meet all of the contestants and see them work the Miss Universe stage!
The 2018 Miss Universe Competition airs live on December 16 from Bangkok, Thailand at 7p.m. ET on Fox.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?