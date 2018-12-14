See the Miss Universe 2018 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

The 2018 Miss Universe competition kicked off with the preliminary competition on Thursday!

This Sunday, Steve Harvey will take the stage in Bangkok, Thailand to host the Miss Universe pageant, where a new contestant will be chosen to take home the crown. But, before a new winner is announced, contestants take part in a series of preliminary events. On Thursday, contestants took part in both the swimwear and evening gown competitions. During the evening gown competition, contestants work the stage in their most elegant ensembles.

So, before you tune in to watch the show this Sunday, we're showing photos of all the contestants in their evening gowns!