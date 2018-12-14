Brooklyn Nine-Nine Makes the Leap to NBC In Noice New Season 6 Key Art

The show returns at the beginning of January and picks up right where the season five finale left off, with Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) finding out whether he's been named the new commissioner. The newly married Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) then go on their honeymoon, which obviously and hilariously does not go as planned. We'll just say there are T-shirts you're going to hope NBC starts officially selling as merch.

This season will also see the exit of one Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti), and if you think she'll go quietly into that good night, you've clearly never seen the show. Peretti has promised its an exit on the scale of the Game of Thrones Red Wedding, whatever that may actually mean.

And if you're currently in the mood for some holiday cheer with a bit of the Nine-Nine thrown in, Terry Crews is currently painting a beautiful work of art on A Very Terry Christmas, which is streaming live on NBC's Youtube page for 24 hours. Because...why not?