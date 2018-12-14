Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Belated Honeymoon Was Worth the Wait

by Anna Von Oehsen | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 2:57 PM

At last, the honeymoon begins!

The Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco and her equestrian husband Karl Cook may have tied the knot back in June, but the couple is proving they're still very much in the honeymoon phase (quite literally) as they kicked off their wintery vacation in Europe.

Cuoco has documented their adventure via her Instagram account, showing her 4 million followers just how beautiful of a time the two are having as they celebrate their love in picturesque Switzerland.

The couple said "I do" at a private estate horse ranch in Southern California on July 1, 2018. Kaley and Karl were surrounded by loved ones, which included family members, friends and their beloved dogs and horses, as they exchanged heartfelt vows. Now, the lovebirds are taking some time away before the holidays to enjoy a more intimate celebration of their nuptials.

In Zermatt, Switzerland, Cuoco posted videos of her and her beau surrounded by the snow-covered scenery, whispering, "Oh my gosh, I can't believe this!"

"I can't believe we are here!!" she captioned another video. "This has been my dream and @mrtankcook turned it into a reality."

Clues from Kaley's Instagram Stories suggest the couple is staying at the Cervo Mountain Boutique Resort, and are taking in the sights of the village as much as they can. The 33 year-old actress also shared footage of the duo enjoying beers, a fancy dinner and even having some fun in the snow.

"I legit cannot make a snowball," Kaley said in one video, right before she's caught off guard and her spouse nails her right in the chest with a snowball of his own. "Ow!" she exclaimed in the midst of a giggle fit. 

We can't wait to see what else the twosome share from their winter wonderland getaway!

