Ellen DeGeneres Details Lost Love, Coming Out Struggles and More in Emotional Netflix Special

And now DeGeneres is thinking about walking away from the talk show empire. But before she does, she told the story about what started it all—the loss of a girlfriend. In the special, DeGeneres is visibly emotional talking about the death of a girlfriend when she was in her early 20s. She said it changed her life. Her then-girlfriend was in a car accident, which DeGeneres drove past, but didn't realize it was her girlfriend, and after the accident she had to move out of their shared apartment due to cost.

"I had no job, I had no car, no money, I moved into this tiny basement apartment. You could hardly stand up in it. It was two rooms, I had a mattress on the floor and the entire basement was infested with fleas. There were fleas everywhere," she said. And that's when she wrote her first comedy bit, it was about how she wanted to speak to God and ask why creatures like fleas exist, but her girlfriend lost her life.

"It wasn't meant to be funny…I finished writing it and I read it and I said to myself, ‘I'm going to do this on Johnny Carson and I'm going to be the first woman ever in the history of the show to be called over to sit down to talk to Johnny Carson,'" she said on stage. She had never done comedy before and six years later, she was on Carson and getting invited to come talk to the legendary host.