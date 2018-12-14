Why Kim Kardashian Defended Kanye West as He Waged War on Drake

Kim Kardashian could not help but stand up for her husband Kanye West amid his feud with Drake.

On Thursday, West launched a Twitter tirade against Drake, alleging that the fellow rapper "threatened" him over the phone and accusing him of picking on "people with mental health issues." Kim later posted, "@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. [Kanye] paved the way for there to be a Drake."

"Kim stands by Kanye and will never allow anyone to threaten her family," a source told E! News exclusively. "She will stand up for Kanye and supports what he has to say. They aren't afraid of Drake and they aren't backing down. Kim feels very strongly and is glad that Kanye called him out. Threatening Kanye and the family completely crossed a line and Kim won't put up with that."