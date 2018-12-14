90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson's Alleged Mistress Breaks Her Silence

Instagram
Colt Johnson has landed himself in some very hot water.
The 90 Day Fiancé star was accused of cheating by wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima on Thursday, and now the alleged mistress is speaking out about her relationship with the married man. "Basically what happened is a b list reality tv star has accused me of flirting with her husband while knowing they were together," the woman reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story. "He said they were separated and I stupidly believed him."
Since her role in the affair was revealed earlier this week, the woman has allegedly had "100s of people" send her death threats in a matter of hours.
However, Lima claims Colt's mistress is lying about not knowing they were still together. She captioned a screenshot of the mistress' post, "She was following me all the TIME!! She's texting him since 06 of December! She watched us on TV. Both I meant both are wrong!! But she's not saint [sic] because she followed me and saw we [were] together 24 hours."
Larissa added, "I'm posting daily about us and Kiera [and] others girls [were] texting him with porn videos daily. I was doing everything for him, helping him recording happily doing everything, he is wrong to chase [random] girls, but the girls are also wrong for seeing us together and trying to challenge me feeding his ego."
The Brazilian has since deleted her numerous photos on her Instagram Story, as well as all photos of her with Colt, who she married over the summer.
Since the drama began to unfold on Thursday afternoon, Colt has remained silent about the alleged affair. On his personal Instagram account he simply shared a motivational quote about being "strong and brave."
The relationship between Larissa and Colt has long been fraught with issues of infidelity and insecurity. In a sneak peek of a new 90 Day Fiancé episode, Colt calls Larissa "bats--t" crazy after a spat over her various insecurities.
Moreover, Larissa has been arrested on multiple occasions for domestic battery, however, both charges were subsequently dismissed.
Tune in when 90 Day Fiancé airs, Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
