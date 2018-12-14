Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Takes on Body Shamers

Amanda Stanton is not going to sit down and be body shamed.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old former Bachelor star fired back at her people who criticized her slim frame.

"Received so many kind messages about my before and after work out post but also so many nasty ones," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I do not have an eating disorder and I am naturally skinny. I've gotten skinnier throughout the years since having kids. That happens sometimes as people age. Everyone has different body types and everyone is beautiful exactly the way they are. Our differences and flaws are what make us unique. If you see someone making an effort to be healthy and take care of themselves, why hate on that?"

"And for anyone that comments about how I looked 'healthier' and better on the Bachelor," she continued. "It may have LOOKED the way. But I am 100x healthier now that I was then. I was drinking wine and mimosas every day and not working out whatsoever. I am healthy and happy and whatever number it says on the scale isn't an indicator of that. I encourage everyone to love themselves just the way they are and to be proud of yourself if you're making an effort to be healthy and stronger…regardless of what that looks like for you on the outside."