Ariana Grande Fans Think "Imagine" Is About Mac Miller

Is Ariana Grande's new song "Imagine" about the late Mac Miller?

At midnight, the 25-year-old singer released her latest track off her upcoming album, Thank U, Next. After listening to the lyrics, many fans are convinced the song is about Grande's ex, Miller, who passed away in September at the age of 26. Miller and Grande dated for about two years before their split was announced in May.

Earlier this week, Grande described "Imagine" to her fans on Twitter, explaining that it's like "pretending" a relationship "never ended" and being in "denial." While she didn't call out one specific relationship, there are a few references to Miller in the song.