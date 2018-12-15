Last-Minute Gift Guide

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Dec. 15, 2018 3:00 AM

So you got invited to another holiday party or maybe your neighbor swings by for an unexpected visit.

No matter how prepared you think you're in the gift department, it's inevitable: You'll need an emergency last-minute gift at some point. You know, generic-but-cool things you can stock up on ahead of time to have at the ready.

Smart, right? Here are our favorites that we think will be a hit, no matter the recipient.

Skin Gym Mini Jade Facial Roller

BUY IT: Skin Gym Mini Jade Facial Roller, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Vinglace Wine Chiller

BUY IT: Vinglace Wine Chiller, $90 at Nordstrom

ENO Hammock

BUY IT: ENO Hammock, $70 at Amazon

Herschel Supply Co. Fourteen Belt Bag

BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Fourteen Belt Bag, $25 at Nordstrom

What Do You Meme Game The Real Housewives Expansion Pack

BUY IT: What Do You Meme Game The Real Housewives Expansion Pack, $13 at Urban Outfitters 

Wireless Ear Pod Headphones

BUY IT: Wireless Ear Pod Headphones, $40 at Urban Outfitters 

Frosted Plush Robe

BUY IT: Frosted Plush Robe, $79 at Nordstrom

Mini Waffle Maker

BUY IT: Mini Waffle Maker, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Adidas Originals Ribbed Beanie Hat

BUY IT: Adidas Originals Ribbed Beanie Hat, $24 at Nordstrom

Aquio Bluetooth Water Bottle Speaker

BUY IT: Aquio Bluetooth Water Bottle Speaker, $70 at Urban Outfitters

Recipe Cocktail Shaker

BUY IT: Recipe Cocktail Shaker, $39 at Nordstrom 

Patterned Daily Planner Journal

BUY IT: Patterned Daily Planner Journal, $20 at Urban Outfitters 

Sunny Life Travel Set

BUY IT: Sunny Life Travel Set, $22 at Shopbop

Ember Travel Mug

BUY IT: Ember Travel Mug, $150 at Urban Outfitters

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle

BUY IT: Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle, $67 at Nordstrom 

Lolli and Pops Let's Get Cozy Hot Cocoa

BUY IT: Lolli and Pops Let's Get Cozy Hot Cocoa, $16 at Bloomingdales

Slip Silk Eye Mask

BUY IT: Slip Silk Eye Mask, $50 at Urban Outfitters

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

BUY IT: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, $40 at Amazon

 

Leather Tassel Key Chain iPhone Charger

BUY IT: Leather Tassel Key Chain iPhone Charger, $10 at Amazon

Crosley UO Bluetooth Record Player

BUY IT: Crosley UO Bluetooth Record Player, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Google Home Voice Activated Speaker

BUY IT: Google Home Voice Activated Speaker, $99 at Nordstrom

Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser

BUY IT: Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $70 at Nordstrom 

UGG Coastline Plush Throw

BUY IT: UGG Coastline Plush Throw, $98 at Nordstrom

Here's to hoping we get to keep a few of these for ourselves! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

