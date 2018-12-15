Last-Minute Gift Guide

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Dec. 15, 2018 3:00 AM
So you got invited to another holiday party or maybe your neighbor swings by for an unexpected visit.
No matter how prepared you think you're in the gift department, it's inevitable: You'll need an emergency last-minute gift at some point. You know, generic-but-cool things you can stock up on ahead of time to have at the ready.
Smart, right? Here are our favorites that we think will be a hit, no matter the recipient.
BUY IT: Skin Gym Mini Jade Facial Roller, $20 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Fourteen Belt Bag, $25 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: What Do You Meme Game The Real Housewives Expansion Pack, $13 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Wireless Ear Pod Headphones, $40 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Adidas Originals Ribbed Beanie Hat, $24 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Aquio Bluetooth Water Bottle Speaker, $70 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Patterned Daily Planner Journal, $20 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle, $67 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Lolli and Pops Let's Get Cozy Hot Cocoa, $16 at Bloomingdales
BUY IT: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, $40 at Amazon
BUY IT: Leather Tassel Key Chain iPhone Charger, $10 at Amazon
BUY IT: Crosley UO Bluetooth Record Player, $99 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Google Home Voice Activated Speaker, $99 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $70 at Nordstrom
Here's to hoping we get to keep a few of these for ourselves!
