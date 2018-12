Watch a Sneak Peek of Cardi B's Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

It's finally Carpool Karaoke time for Cardi B, Okurrr?

The 26-year-old rapper appears with James Corden on an upcoming installment of his popular musical Late Late Show segment. The two belt out tracks such as her breakout hit, "Bodak Yellow" and "Money." He also gives her an impromptu driving lesson, while she gives some young spectators some advice.

"What's up children! Stay in school!" she yells out the window. "Listen to your mom or you won't be getting no Christmas gifts."

Watch a sneak peek clip of Cardi on Carpool Karaoke.