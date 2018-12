Binge the Entire First Season of E!'s Camp Runway Now!

Did you miss E!'s Snapchat series Camp Runway? Well now you can catch up over the holidays!

Camp Runway, E!'s competition show following 12 aspiring young models as they take on the fashion industry's most exclusive summer camp training program, is now available to binge online in its entirety.

Camp Runway is set in Cape Cod, Mass. at a invitation-only summer camp that offers a curated crash course in high fashion modeling. A dozen aspiring runway stars learn from elite agents, stylists and photographers as they hone their modeling skills, form friendships and compete for the grand prize: a sought after contract with fashion boutique agency Industry Model Management.