Downton Abbey Movie's First Trailer Will Make You Feel Incredibly Nostalgic

It's time to go back, back to a time when the biggest concern was whether there was enough pudding for the dinner guests, back to a time when you weren't sure what zinger would come out of the Dowager Countess' mouth, back to Downton Abbey.

In the first trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, return to the manor viewers became obsessed with over six seasons of TV. The trailer, above, doesn't tell you much about the story, but it does show familiar images, like the staff waiting out front for an arrival or departure, and sweeping visuals inside and outside of the estate. The familiar musical cords are there to bring it all home.