Kylie Jenner Evokes Britney Spears' "Toxic" in a Crystal-Encrusted Nude Look

Baby, can't you see...why Kylie Jenner is giving us serious "Toxic" vibes.
It may have been a casual Thursday night for the reality star, but to Britney Spears fans, Jenner's latest look made it suddenly feel like 2004 again thanks to some serious crystals.
The makeup mogul shared a snap of herself dressed in a Swarovski crystal and pearl-encrusted gown by Yousef Aljasmi. The sheer ensemble could have passed for a modern update of Spears' iconic naked diamond look from the unforgettable music video. Jenner topped off the outfit with some signature personal style elements—a dramatic smokey eye and high blond ponytail.
Whether the inspiration for Jenner's latest look was officially Spears remains to be determined. However, Stormi Webster's famous mom certainly knows her pop stars.
Back in 2016, she channeled another former Mouseketeer for her Halloween look: Christina Aguilera. Sporting a red and white bikini top with micro shorts and leather chaps layered on top, Jenner impressively looked every bit an Aguilera clone circa the "Dirrty" era.
The star's serious commitment to the costume even got the attention of the pop powerhouse herself.
"YAASSSSS".....Killin it @kyliejenner," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!!"
Looks like Jenner might have her next Halloween costume already in her closet.