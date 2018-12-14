Kit Harington's "Audition" for Game of Thrones With This Famous Dragon Will Make Your Day

Can Kit Harington follow up Game of Thrones with…a comedy gig? The Emmy nominee sure has the chops for it in the above video from DreamWorks.

In the cute clip, Harington auditions for a certain fantasy show that sure sounds like Game of Thrones, but instead of appearing with Daenerys Targaryen's beloved dragons, he's with Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon. Hijinks ensue.

"Be honest, Toothless, do I come across as too broody? Because half the time I'm just trying to remember where I left my keys," Harington says.

In "outtakes" from the audition, Harington struggles to understand his role.