The Ladies of Vanderpump Rules Are Not Happy With James Kennedy's Behavior—And Make It Known

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 9:00 AM

Vanderpump Rules

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are speaking their truths to Raquel Leviss in the below exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright are all gathered together to address James Kennedy's behavior and offensive comments…that seem to happen when he's drunk.

"I really relate to Raquel," Stassi says in the clip, "because with my last relationship he talked down to me, I felt like he put me down all the time and I felt like I was just so blinded by this idea of what I thought love was and wanting to make the relationship work, that I couldn't see it for what it really was."

Raquel says it's not OK, and she doesn't want him to drink—ever. However, she tells the ladies, "I feel like you guys don't see the James that I see. You guys only see the James that's out, that's partying, that's DJing, that's getting drunk, that's making insults. And, like, that's not a good side of him. I'm not proud of that James at all, but the James that I see treats me like a queen."

This bewildered doesn't sit well with Katie. "I feel like I'm living in some twilight zone where monsters are able to do and say whatever the hell they want," she says in a confessional. At the table, Katie says she's going to talk to Lisa Vanderpump about James' behavior at work.

"This has to f—king end," she says.

Vanderpump Rules airs at a special time, Sunday Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ahead of a new episode of Dirty John on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

