So Casual! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christmas Card Makes the Royals Look More Relatable Than Ever

Prince William and Kate Middleton are spreading some holiday cheer this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are both age 36, "are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday. "The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows the Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall."

(Amner Hall, in Norfolk, is where the Cambridges call home.)

Prince Louis, 7 months, is nestled in his mother's lap, while Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, lean on their father while balancing on a tree branch. (Royal admirers will no doubt recognize Charlotte's hand-me-down sweater, last seen in a portrait with her baby brother.) The photograph appears "on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year," the palace said.