Listen to Ariana Grande's Romantic New Single "Imagine"

What's next after "Thank U, Next"? Another Ariana Grande single!

The singer has released her new song "Imagine," the second offering from her upcoming album Thank U, Next.

In it, she sings, "We could light up 'till I'm sleep on your chest / Love how my face fits so good in your neck / Boy, can you imagine a world like that? / Imagine a world..."

"Knew you were perfect after the first kiss / Took a deep breath like 'Oooh' / Feels like forever, baby, I never / Thought that it would be you / Tell me your secrets, all of the creep s--t / That's how I know it's true," the lyrics continue.

"A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence)," Grande wrote on Instagram Stories. "But for those of you asking about 'Imagine': I would say if 'Thank U, Next' = acceptance... 'Imagine' = denial. Hope that makes sense."

The new track, she added on Twitter on Tuesday, is about pretending a relationship "never ended." She also said the song is "very, very special" to her. In November, she said "Imagine" was about "a simple, beautiful love that is now (and forever) unattainable."