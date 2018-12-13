Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Holiday Special Is Spooky, Festive, and Extra Emotional

The witches are back and they're a little less spooky and a lot more festive this time around, though they actually are still very spooky.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's holiday special makes its debut on Netflix tonight at midnight (the witching hour!) and it turns out even Christmastime (or Solstice time) is still filled with ghosts and demons and other scary things. The Spellmans will certainly not be alone in their mortuary in this episode.

The mostly standalone special still takes place directly after the events of the first part of season one, when Sabrina signed her name in the book and became a full witch, then broke up with Harvey. Zelda also had stolen Father Blackwood's baby daughter because she feared for her life, and all of those things play a big part in the special.