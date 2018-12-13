90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Accuses Colt Johnson of Cheating

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 6:23 PM

There's trouble in paradise between Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson

The 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram on Thursday evening to accuse her husband of having an affair with another woman, who she claims reached out to Larissa with alleged proof of Colt's infidelity. 

Larissa shared several screenshots of an alleged correspondence she had with the woman over Instagram Direct Messages. The woman told Larissa that Colt was sending "dick picks to other women" and also sent Larissa messages she allegedly received from him. 

"Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!" the reality TV personality captioned one photo. "And [he has] plans to use me until he [finishes] Happily Ever After.]

As for the alleged messages exchanged between Colt and the woman, he wrote, "We need to stop talking for a bit." She asked, "Why," to which he allegedly responded, "Because she's violent... I just need to deal with her. Can you just not talk to her?" 

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

After the woman told him, "Yeah that's fine... Talk to you whenever," he replied, "I'm sorry honey I just have to deal with her then I'll be free."

In other alleged messages, Colt told the woman, "You are gorgeous" and "I like what I see." 

E! News has reached out to Colt for further comment, and he has yet to address Larissa's accusations publicly. Earlier today, a cryptic message shared to his own Instagram account had 90 Day Fiancé fans speculating the worst for their relationship. 

"It's never too late to find happiness," he wrote. "You never have to give up the hope of something better. Be strong and brave, it's always darkest before the dawn."

Before deleting all the photos from her Instagram Stories, Larissa shared one final video of herself talking to the camera while holding back tears.

"She's been texting him and I am going to my friend's house," she told fans. "I am devastated. I am devastated. How dirty. And she was so dirty!" 

Just yesterday, E! News confirmed via court documents that the Clark County District Attorney had dropped its domestic battery case against Larissa. 

In November, Nevada authorities arrested Larissa at her and Colt's home. Colt later told his Instagram followers that Larissa suffers from "high anxiety" and "depression," which (according to Colt) caused her to "overreact to problems that do not exist." 

Following this week's legal victory, Larissa went to Instagram with the following reflection on her time behind bars. 

"I used my funny side to break the ice," she wrote. "I was surprised there, I met nice women. One time we were crying but I [tried] to make someone laugh. I was scared for someone like a killer to stay with us."

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

