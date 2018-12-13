How Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Plans to Fight ''Incurable'' Cancer

Beth Chapman won't let a cancer diagnosis keep her from living life to the fullest.

Only weeks ago, the 51-year-old wife of reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter learned her cancer had returned following an emergency procedure to remove a mass from her throat. Now, Dog confirmed to Us Weekly that Beth's cancer has spread to throughout her throat and lungs and is "incurable."

Meanwhile, Chapman family attorney Andrew Brettler told E! News she is "very sick" and will "need to undergo chemotherapy." (Brettler could not confirm a previous report that Beth was in the process of planning her own funeral.)

And as for Beth's day-to-day, her devoted husband told the outlet it's business as usual inside their Colorado home.

"She's still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She's still trying to do everything," he shared. "Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She's trying to still advise me on my work, and I'm like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!'"