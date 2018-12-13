Legacies Is About to Drop Some Game-Changing Mythology Bombs

Weekly monsters are just the start of what we're in for on Legacies.

So far, the CW supernatural series has been introducing one or two new monsters each episode, all of which are after that mysterious knife that Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) stole in the very first episode, but there's a much bigger plan for what's going on in and around the Salvatore School.

Starting tonight and continuing into the next episode in 2019, showrunner Julie Plec says some big stuff is coming, particularly related to that knife and its connection to Malivore that's drawing all the supernatural creatures to it.

"We can look forward to some big, huge mythology bomb drops, big shake-ups in the next two episodes," Plec told E! News. "The episode that takes us into the holiday and the one that brings us back out of it are massive game-changers in terms of the knife and in terms of the monsters. And once we set the stage for chapter two of the season, we will see what Malivore has to offer and what other creatures we might be getting to know."