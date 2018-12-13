90 Day Fiancé's Eric and Leida Threaten to Quit Show After Death Threats

Eric and Leida Rosenbrook have had enough of reality TV.

As the couple continues to have their journey to the altar documented on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé, drama off camera has jeopardized their future on the small screen.

In a new video captured on Instagram, Eric and Leida claim they are done with the show after allegedly receiving death threats from viewers.

"This is not fair. This is not worth it at all. We are never going to do this again. We put our lives in danger. We put our lives on the front line. I'm telling you guys, we are never going to do this again," Leida shared in a post that has since been deleted. "We are never going to do this again. No. I swear to God. Once the contract is done, we will reveal everything that they never showed on the show."

She shared, "How could people wishing me that I die? This is not fair. I am a human too. I never signed up for this. I didn't know that they were going to portray us that bad."