Why Camila Cabello Embraced PDA With Boyfriend Matthew Hussey

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 2:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Photopress PR / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello hears her fans loud and clear.

Despite dating her beau Matthew Hussey for about a year, the Grammy-nominated songstress has kept her romance out of the spotlight—well, as much as one of the biggest international stars in Hollywood can. 

Back in October, it was only after some chanting from fans that she embraced Hussey in a quick smooch at the airport. To add, they've never stepped out on the red carpet together and she keeps details about their relationship to a public minimum. As she explained to Billboard, she doesn't want to that kind of fame. 

"I know that it would be a lot more interesting for people if I posted more about my private life or was involved in the gossip or whatever," she told the magazine. "I just don't like it. I just want to be a good artist. I don't want to be a great celebrity. I'm not!"

Photos

Camila Cabello's Best Looks

However, she is willing to open her life up a bit more for her devoted fans. 

Camila Cabello, Billboard, Year in Music 2018

Billboard

"Those were my biggest, biggest, most hard-core fans," she said of the airport lip-lock. "They know him anyway, because they know that we're together. I thought it was really cute when they did that, and it's like a trusted circle... They're chanting my mom's and my manager's and my dad's and my sister's name, so they know a lot, so I thought it was really cute when they said that, and I was just like, 'Let's give them a kiss.'"

Still, no matter the applause or clamoring fans, Cabello just doesn't see her life in that public way. 

"My mom always reminds me what's important, and I think that's why I don't ever really feel like I'm a... whatever you want to call it: a celebrity, famous singer, whatever," she says. "She's constantly teaching me and instilling in me the right values, and how important it is to just be a good person."

While the romance may not be an open book to the outside, rest assured Cabello is happy. As she sweetly told Marie Claire for the 2018 Holiday issue, "He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Couples , PDA , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Legacies

Legacies Is About to Drop Some Game-Changing Mythology Bombs

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Eric and Leida Threaten to Quit Show After Death Threats

ESC: Kim Kardashians Holiday Gift Guide

Become the Sixth Kardashian Sister With Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide

J.Lo & Other Celebs Are Pretty in Pink Gowns

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard Denies Having an Affair With Julie Andrews' Granddaughter

Did Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Split?

Nicki Minaj

Inside Nicki Minaj's PDA-Filled Private Birthday Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.