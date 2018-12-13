Become the Sixth Kardashian Sister With Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 2:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

If anyone knows what to get the person that has everything, it's Kim Kardashian.

Chances are, with only two weeks away from Santa's arrival, there are a few people on your list that you're having trouble finding the right gift for. Some people are just hard to shop for.

Cue Kim K's holiday gift guide, a list from her app filled with treats that will make anyone smile, including her sisters, who want for very little.

"Christmas is one of my favorite holidays! I love being able to spend time with family and friends and pamper them with gifts," she said on her app.

Her picks include the luxurious beauty products, selfie-ready phone cases, pretty luggage for your next family vacation, silk robes and everything else you need to make your special someone feel like they're living the Kardashian lifestyle. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide 2018 for Men

Or, if you bought everything on her list for yourself, you can fulfill your own holiday wishes and transform into the newest member of the Kardashian family from the comfort of your own home. 

Check them out below!

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Venus et Fleur Eternity Large Square Box Roses

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Judith Leiber Lipstick Seductress

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

NuFace Gold Trinity

BUY IT NOW

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Kylie Cosmetics x KKW Lip Set

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Slip Silk Robe

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

The Last Line Large Diamond Safety Pin Earring

BUY IT NOW

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

KKW Beauty Glam Bible Collection

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Ouai Scalp and Body Scrub

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand

BUY IT NOW

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Nurse Jamie NuVibe Beauty Tool

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Jo Malone Peony and Blush Suede Candle

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Givenchy Horizon Wallet

BUY IT NOW

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Yeezy Calabasas Track Pants

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Good American The Satin Crew

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Prada Book

BUY IT NOW

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Calpak x Jen Atkin Carry-on Luggage

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Hermès Avalon III Throw Blanket

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Kim Kardashian Gift Guide

Lumee Duo Mirror

BUY IT NOW

Article continues below

Get in the spirit with celebrity holiday gift guides! Check out more here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Snuggle up in Coordinating Winter Looks

ESC: Trends of 2018

2018's Best Celebrity Fashion Trends From Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and More

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Proof Margot Robbie Is the Queen of the Red Carpet

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Crazy-Cool Winter Wardrobe Is a Party in the USA

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Commits This Beauty Sin Almost Every Night

ESC: Meghan Markle

9 Drugstore Products That Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Are Mother-Daughter Goals at the British Fashion Awards 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.