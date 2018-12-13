EXCLUSIVE!

Melissa and Joe Gorga's Daughter Antonia Dishes on Her Red Carpet Debut

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018

Gorga style!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga stepped out with their 13-year-old daughter Antonia Gorga on Wednesday night. The trio attended the New York City premiere of Second Act alongside the film's stars, Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens.

"I'm really excited, it's amazing!" Antonia told E! News about her red carpet debut.

Dad Joe couldn't help but gush over his daughter, asking, "Isn't she beautiful?"

Melissa also posted a red carpet photo of the trio on Instagram, captioning the snap, "Spending the night with my baby girl at the #secondact premiere last night was unreal @joeygorga & I loved seeing her turn into a little lady Both dressed in @envybymg !!"

When asked whether she enjoys watching Real Housewives, Antonia admitted, "I don't really watch it, to be honest. Unless I'm on it, I need to watch myself."

"I always say, she's very unaffected by the show," Melissa added. "She's been on it since she's five and it just doesn't faze her, it really doesn't. Sometimes I want it to, sometimes I'm like, 'Don't you think I'm the coolest mom?' She's like, 'No.'"

Watch the video above to see Antonia hit the red carpet with her mom and dad!

